Discount Retailer Acquiring Former Big Lots Stores In Ohio

(ONN) – A discount retailer is acquiring former Big Lots locations in Ohio.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlets has now acquired a total of 63 former Big Lots locations.

The chain is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and the acquisitions come as Columbus-based Big Lots navigates bankruptcy.

Locations in Findlay, Bowling Green, Chardon, and Middletown are on the list of sites being converted to Ollie’s.

Big Lots is not completely closing its doors.

The company is reported to continue operating 200 stores.