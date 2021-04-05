April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and The Findlay Police Department is urging drivers to put down their phone and concentrate on the road.

Crime Prevention Office Brian White says distracted driving isn’t all about cell phone usage – he’s seen drivers eating, putting on makeup and even reading a book while behind the wheel, all of which could result in a crash.

He says they see far too many Assured Clear Distance Ahead (ACDA) crashes that could be avoided if drivers were simply paying attention.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that 3,142 people were killed in distracted driving related crashes for 2019.