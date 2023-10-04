Distracted Driving Law Grace Period Ending

(ONN) – The educational period is almost over for Ohio’s new distracted driving law, meaning tickets will soon be issued to violators.

Since May, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says it’s given out more than 1,300 warnings for distracted driving.

Now, the Highway Patrol is prepared to cite those who swipe their screens or watch movies as they drive.

“Seeing someone on their phone, maybe sending a text message or watching a video that is probable cause for a traffic stop,” said Lt. Nathan Dennis with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The law does allow people to talk on their phones either through Bluetooth or against the ear.

The distracted driving law takes effect on Thursday, October 5th.