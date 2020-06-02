Doctor Concerned Protests Will Lead To More COVID-19 Cases

(WTOL/ONN) – Social distancing is a rather difficult thing to accomplish at the protests that have been taking place in Ohio and across the country, and that has a doctor in Toledo concerned.

“We see some people out there wearing masks and maintaining appropriate distance, but then almost in the same shot you see a lot of people that aren’t doing that,” said ProMedica Doctor Brian Kaminsky

He says the coronavirus is still a very real threat and people gathering in large groups will almost definitely result in more cases.

“You see people that are close together, not wearing masks, just the act of people getting together is what the concern is.”

