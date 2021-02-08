Dog License Registration Extended In Hancock County

Hancock County Dog license registration has been extended due to the ongoing pandemic.

Dog Warden Dana Berger says dog owners now have until July 1st to purchase their dog licenses without incurring a late fee.

Licenses can be purchased online through the Auditor’s office or by appointment at the Humane Society by calling 419-423-1664.

The cost of a dog license is $20 per tag with a 75 cent processing fee at the Humane Society.

The cost is $20 per tag with a $2.50 online fee through the Auditor’s office.

The Hancock County Auditors Office in December said dog tags will not be sold in person at their office due to the pandemic.

The picture above is from Dog-Pawlooza at Riverside Park in Findlay in 2019.