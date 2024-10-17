DOJ To Monitor Voting In Ohio County After Sheriff’s Comments

(ONN) – Last month in northeast Ohio there was controversy over a county sheriff’s Facebook post. (below)

Now, federal officials are getting involved.

The Department of Justice announced it will monitor voting in Portage County amid concerns of intimidation stemming from a post made by the sheriff.

In a release, the DOJ says it will deploy staff to ensure compliance with federal laws for both early voting and Election Day.

This comes after Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski made a social media post suggesting residents write down the addresses of homes with Harris signs, saying “when the illegal human “locust” (which she supports!) need places to live, we’ll already have the addresses of their new families who supported their arrival!”