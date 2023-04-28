Dominic Francis Memorial Highway Dedicated In Bluffton

A dedication ceremony was held on Friday for the Memorial Highway signs along Interstate 75 in Bluffton in honor of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis. (video below)

Last December, the Ohio Legislature passed a bill to rename Interstate 75 between mile markers 139 and 143 the ‘Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway’.

“He’s never gonna be forgotten,” Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder told WFIN.

“He impacted so many people, youth especially.”

Officer Francis was struck and killed on I-75 on March 31st of 2022 as he was placing stop sticks on the highway to stop a car that was fleeing from police.

The three suspects involved in his death have since been sentenced to prison.

The ‘Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway‘ signs were unveiled during a ceremony at Bluffton Town Hall on Friday morning and then put in place along the interstate by ODOT.

Dominic’s widow, Ricki, unveiled the sign in the video you can see below.

The signs were placed near mile marker 143 southbound and mile marker 139 northbound.