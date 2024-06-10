Dominic Francis Memorial Ride Set For August

The inaugural Dominic Francis Memorial Bike and Jeep Run will take place on August 10th.

The Memorial Ride will help support the Dominic Francis Memorial Scholarships at Bluffton and Cory Rawson Schools.

The Memorial Ride will begin at the Bluffton Fallen Officer Memorial at town hall and end at the Findlay Moose Lodge 698 at 1028 West Main Cross Street.

Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis was struck and killed on I-75 on March 31st of 2022 as he was placing stop sticks on the highway to stop a car that was fleeing from police.

The three suspects involved in his death have since been sentenced to prison.

In April 2023, ‘Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway‘ signs were unveiled during a ceremony at Bluffton Town Hall and then put in place along the interstate by ODOT.

In May of 2023, Dominic’s name was added to the Hancock County Fallen Officers Memorial at the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge during a ceremony.