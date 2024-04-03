Donnell Stadium Getting New Turf And Track

Findlay City Schools’ Donnell Stadium is getting new turf and a new track.

Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch says the Donnell Family certainly blessed the community with such a tremendous venue in Donnell Stadium.

“We are truly thankful for the opportunity to play in the most exquisite high school stadium in Ohio, Donnell Stadium.”

He says the history of the stadium dates back to its first game in 1928 and the first night game in 1930.

Get more from Nate on the history of the stadium and the improvements over the years in the interview below.