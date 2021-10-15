Donnell Students Make Budget Choices In Spending Simulation

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, of Findlay, visited Donnell Middle School to check out the Real Money. Real World. financial literacy program in action.

Provided by OSU Extension, the Real Money. Real World. curriculum emphasizes experiential learning by placing students in real-life scenarios.

Sprague engaged with students as they participated in an interactive spending simulation that challenged them to make lifestyle and budget choices similar to those they will make as adults.

Announced earlier this year, Treasurer Sprague partnered with The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) to advance and expand the use of the college’s Real Money. Real World. program statewide.

The partnership aims to shine a brighter light on Real Money. Real World.’s innovative curriculum and reach more students who can benefit from it.

Learn more about the Real Money. Real World. program by clicking here, and watch our conversation with Treasurer Sprague in the video below.