DoorDash Accelerator For Local Businesses Launches In Findlay

(From the City of Findlay)

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn joined DoorDash and Findlay and Hancock County small business owners at the Findlay-Hancock Chamber of Commerce to kick off the 2025 DoorDash Accelerator for Local Businesses.

This 12-week innovative business development program will combine our local resources with DoorDash insights and expertise to help local businesses thrive. We’re proud to work with DoorDash to empower these business leaders through mentorship, grants, and support.

Announced in March, the Accelerator is the latest evolution and biggest update to DoorDash’s Accelerator programs and will run from May through July.

Ten entrepreneurs representing a range of small businesses – from restaurants to flower shops were chosen to participate in the Accelerator.

We can’t wait to see how you succeed!

Baker’s Café

Bella Floral Design

Dante’s Rolling Food Joint

Doughtroit

Fern Café

Hurdwell

Jonny Burritos

Leggo my eggroll

Stix Restaurant

Tokyo Steakhouse

Pics courtesy of DoorDash Impact