Downtown Findlay ArtWalk To Be Held Virtually

Thanks to the pandemic people aren’t allowed to pack downtown Findlay for the spring ArtWalk on Friday, however, the event will still be taking place…virtually.

You’ll still be able to enjoy the fun of the ArtWalk from home with studio tours, virtual gallery shows and other online activities.

All the links you’ll need to enjoy the virtual ArtWalk will be posted in the ArtWalk Facebook Event.

See the full schedule and learn more about the virtual ArtWalk here.