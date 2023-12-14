Downtown Findlay Location Could Become A Cat Cafe

Two downtown addresses could become either a cat café or a personal residence in the future depending on to whom they are sold.

123 and 125 East Crawford Street were on the Findlay City Planning Commission agenda.

The Findlay City Planning Commission approved an individual’s application for conditional use for a cat café at the addresses.

The commission also approved a separate individual’s application for conditional use to convert it into residential.

The site is currently vacant and has served as office space in the past.

The applicant who wants to make it a cat café says the cat cafe would operate as a normal café does, but with the addition of a limited number of cats that would be adoptable as well.

There’s a cat cafe in Bowling Green called Tabby and Fidos.