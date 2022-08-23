Dozens Arrested In Human Trafficking Sting Operation

(ONN) – Nearly 100 Ohio law enforcement agencies were involved and dozens of suspects were arrested in a statewide human trafficking sting operation.

Dubbed ‘Operation Time’s Up’ the investigation targeted human trafficking with a series of stings and involved police agencies in the Columbus, Lancaster, Dayton, Akron, Cleveland, Marietta and Portsmouth areas.

The operation resulted in the arrests of 35 “Johns” who were allegedly seeking to buy sex, and 21 people seeking to buy sex from minors, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.