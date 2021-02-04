Dr. Acton Considering Running For U.S. Senate

Dr. Amy Acton is exploring a political run.

The face of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio early on, Acton left her post as the head of the Ohio Department of Health in favor of a job with a nonprofit.

In a statement, Acton announced she has stepped down from that position to “carefully consider how I can best be of service at this crucial time” running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman.

Dr. Acton appeared alongside Governor DeWine as the public face of the health department in the early days of the pandemic, but stepped down from that position in June after receiving threats against her and her family.