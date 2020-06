Just one day after announcing her departure from the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton has already booked a new gig.

She’ll be taking part in a special town hall event sponsored by the iconic children’s TV show Sesame Street.

A one-hour special called “The ABCs of COVID-19” will air on CNN on Saturday.

The special, which will be moderated by Big Bird, will focus on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting children and families.