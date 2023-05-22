Dr. Kose On Breast Cancer Care

(From Dr. Bill Kose with Blanchard Valley Health System)

With breast cancer, as with any illness, early diagnosis can often make treatment less complicated. We strongly encourage community members to keep up with regular mammograms, as well as other needed tests. After all, it’s essential to take care of yourself.

Learning you have breast cancer can feel profoundly scary. But today, in Northwest Ohio, there are better options available for your care than ever before. The science of how cancer is treated continues to grow. Today, our radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, and surgeons have research at their fingertips. Scientists have amassed a great deal of information about treating each type of cancer, so patients in 2023 are in the hands of doctors with access to more knowledge than at any other time in history.

Having more knowledge at their fingertips also means doctors today can better weigh the risks and benefits of a specific treatment plan for each individual. For example, if a commonly used medication can be hard on the kidneys, a patient with kidney disease might do better on an alternative medication.

Advances have also been made in follow-up care. For example, BVHS now offers breast reconstructive surgery using the latest techniques. This option used to only be available at larger facilities but can now be scheduled without having to travel.

Patients going through cancer treatment also benefit from collective knowledge. Physicians from a wide variety of specialties routinely evaluate each patient’s specific case to establish an individual plan.

As BVHS is part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, our physicians can submit local cases for evaluation to the Mayo Clinic, which includes experts across the globe. BVHS doctors can also consult with Mayo Clinic doctors on their patients’ care.

And locally, patients at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center at Blanchard Valley Health System often agree to be part of clinical research protocols. They may not know exactly what to expect, but they are willing to participate not only because it could improve their own health, but because they know future generations will benefit. Their willingness to help others is making a difference.

We know, too, that cancer treatment can be bewildering and patients do best with continuous support along the way beginning as soon as a diagnosis is made. Our navigators are skilled, knowledgeable, and empathetic. They are right here in the area, and they encourage patients to contact them at any time.

So today, right here at BVHS in Northwest Ohio, we have at our fingertips a wealth of medical knowledge, state-of-the-art equipment, and a dedication to offering psychological support.

We’re here for you.

Please reach out to us with any questions. The Armes Family Cancer Care Center can be reached at 419.423.5522.

William Kose, MD, JD Vice President of Special Projects, Blanchard Valley Health System