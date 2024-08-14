Dr. Kose On Labor And Delivery At Blanchard Valley Hospital

(From Dr. Bill Kose with Blanchard Valley Health System)

Many people may associate a hospital with a stressful experience, such as going to the emergency department after an accident or visiting a seriously ill loved one who has been admitted. But hospitals are also often the backdrop for what can be one of the happiest moments of someone’s life—the birth of a new baby.

At Blanchard Valley Hospital, we play Johannes Brahms’s well-known composition, often referred to simply as “Brahms’ Lullaby,” over the intercom each time a new baby is born. It’s a moment for everyone in the hospital who hears it to pause and reflect upon the happy occasion.

Behind the scenes, leading up to that moment, our team works diligently with the family throughout the entire pregnancy.

Women see obstetricians/gynecologists (OBGYNs) in the office, along with specially trained nurses, for prenatal appointments. This team focuses on their health throughout the pregnancy, educating the patient on nutrition, examining how pre-existing health issues may affect the pregnancy, answering any questions, and helping the mother-to-be feel prepared. Since these physicians work so closely with the patient throughout her pregnancy, they can help connect her with resources that might address any challenge during pregnancy.

The delivery itself is an exciting time, but it can also be a stressful one. And, while the birth of a baby is generally something to celebrate, safety is a concern as there is always the possibility of a complication.

Our team of obstetric hospitalists focuses solely on labor and delivery. The OB hospitalists are physicians trained as OBGYNs who specialize in delivering babies rather than seeing patients in the office. They dedicate their time to laboring mothers, continually keeping up with scientific literature and working to make the experience of giving birth even safer.

We also have expanded our midwifery program. Our certified nurse midwives differ from midwives who might deliver in a woman’s home. Our midwives are all registered nurses who have graduated from an accredited nurse-midwifery education program. They deliver in a safe hospital environment.

Midwives focus on childbirth with fewer interventions, such as often using methods other than medication for pain relief. They are best for mothers who do not have serious health issues that could affect delivery. With an OB hospitalist in the hospital at all times, the midwives can call upon a physician should they need any assistance.

If the infant needs additional care, pediatric hospitalists are also available 24/7 to provide specialized care. The process is designed to ensure that both mother and baby receive the best and safest care possible before, during, and after delivery. If there is a complication or medical issue, having experienced physicians available 24/7 helps ensure safety.

The entire team works well together and believes in building strong relationships – with one another and their patients, both mother and baby. They know the birth of a new baby is a life-changing experience for parents. They are prepared for any serious issue that might arise – but they are also prepared to create a relationship that helps make it as joyful an experience as possible.

Often, I hear from so many members of this team, including physicians, midwives, and nurses, how rewarding this experience is. We know it is a privilege to take care of you and your family at this time. Our team is honored to be there to welcome new lives into the world.

William H. Kose, MD, JD

Vice President of Special Projects,

Blanchard Valley Health System