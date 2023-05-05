Dr. Kose On National Healthcare Week

(From Dr. Bill Kose with Blanchard Valley Health System)

The week of May 7-13 has been designated as National Healthcare Week. Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is partnering with the American Hospital Association to celebrate the recognition of the healthcare workforce and encourage community members to do the same.

Day in and day out, the dedicated and selfless healthcare providers who work at BVHS – like their peers nationwide – devote their energy to caring for their community’s sick and injured. They did so throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a stressful and exhausting time for those working in this field, and they continue to do so now as health care finds its new normal and we emerge out of the shadows of the pandemic.

We also are looking with an eye toward the future and working to get younger generations excited about healthcare professions to ensure caregivers are readily available for future generations. While this work is not without its challenges, it is also a profession where associates can feel they are truly making a difference.

We know many of you have had your own lives impacted by healthcare providers. We at BVHS are encouraging community members to join us in showing support to these professionals by taking a moment, this week, just to say “thank you.”

For our part, we at BVHS are grateful that you, our community, has entrusted us with your care. We’re here for you.

William Kose, MD, JD Vice President of Special Projects, Blanchard Valley Health System