Dr. Kose On Preventing And Caring For Measles

(From Dr. Bill Kose with Blanchard Valley Health System)

In an age when global travel and misinformation can both contribute to the resurgence of preventable diseases, measles has made an alarming comeback. Despite the widespread availability of vaccines, this highly contagious viral infection continues to pose a serious public health threat—particularly in communities where vaccination rates are low. Fortunately, here in our region, Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is working every day to protect and care for the health of our community with the power of connected care.

Measles is not just a childhood illness of the past—it’s one of the most contagious of all infectious diseases. Up to 90% of susceptible individuals exposed to the virus will become infected. Transmission is swift and easy, with the virus spreading through direct contact with infectious droplets or airborne particles. It can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area, making public spaces vulnerable to exposure.

That’s why a coordinated, comprehensive healthcare network like BVHS is more important than ever. Whether you need the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine or supportive care for illness, BVHS offers a fully integrated system to meet those needs—right here at home. From primary care to urgent care to specialty services, BVHS connects each piece of your health journey, ensuring you receive timely, efficient, and informed care.

Measles typically begins with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. These are followed by tiny white spots on the inner cheeks and, a few days later, a reddish rash that spreads across the body. While often self-limited, the illness can lead to severe complications, especially in young children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death are among the risks.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for measles—care is focused on relieving symptoms, managing complications, and monitoring closely. That’s where BVHS excels. Through our connected care model, patients can access lab testing, hydration support, fever management, and hospital care when necessary—all within one health system that shares records and communicates in real time.

Of course, the best way to combat measles is through prevention. The MMR vaccine is highly effective—about 93% after one dose and 97% after two doses. At BVHS, we make it easy to stay up to date on vaccinations through your primary care provider, pediatric visits, or our walk-in and urgent care clinics. We also offer guidance on special circumstances—such as for individuals born between 1963 and 1967, who may have received a less effective inactivated vaccine.

Safety concerns should never be a barrier. The MMR vaccine has been extensively studied and consistently proven to be safe. Mild, short-lived side effects such as low-grade fever or swelling are far outweighed by the protection it offers. And despite persistent myths, there is no link between the MMR vaccine and autism—a fact reaffirmed by years of robust research.

At BVHS, we believe that access to high-quality, connected healthcare is the cornerstone of a healthy community. By providing preventive services like vaccination and comprehensive care when illness strikes, we’re here to safeguard your family’s well-being through every stage of life.

As measles continues to resurface in various parts of the world, let’s work together to prevent it from taking hold in ours. Schedule your vaccinations, stay informed, and trust in the strength of a health system built around connection, compassion, and care.

William H. Kose, MD

Vice President of Special Projects,

Blanchard Valley Health System