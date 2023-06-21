Dr. Kose On Senior Living In A Continuum Of Care

(From Dr. Bill Kose with Blanchard Valley Health System)

No one likes to admit to getting older, yet it happens to us all. But it may be a more meaningful experience if you think seriously about what you want and where you want to live. Even seniors with no health issues may find that living in a retirement community, offering a continuum of care, simplifies their life.

Deciding to move when you are ready, rather than being forced to move because of health issues, gives you more control over the process. Downsizing can take time. And, if your children grew up in the home where you live, they too will have memories there. So, you may wish to have conversations as a family.

It was deeply instilled in my generation that owning our own home was the “American Dream.” So, many of us may be emotionally attached to our homes on a deeper level than younger homeowners.

At the same time, it takes a great deal of time to keep up a home. In a senior community you will not have to worry about the work of the home and yard. Someone else will cook and clean. Someone else will fix anything that might break. Even if you are in good health and you are capable of doing these chores, you may prefer having more time to yourself just to enjoy your retirement.

In addition, a community can provide security and companionship that you won’t find living alone. Forming social bonds is vital to our health and happiness, and it’s very important, as we get older, not to isolate. Seniors who are widowed or divorced might especially benefit from the chance to make friends more easily. Even casual conversations may help you feel less alone.

But couples, too, can benefit from being around others their age. Who knows? You might just find a new close friend or a social circle to talk about common interests.

For example, when a new resident moves into Birchaven, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, associates survey them to get a good sense of their interests so that activities are centered around the individual. Activities might include movies, playing cards, and adult coloring books, among others.

Additionally, residents with disabilities, such as hearing or vision loss, are assisted to make sure they’re included. Team members also pay attention to residents’ spiritual needs so they can practice their faith in a way that feels comfortable and meaningful in this setting. The goal is always to make residents feel truly at home.

If you do later develop health issues requiring more intense care, you can segue from one type of living to another. That way, you would receive the new services you need but still be on the same campus, with people familiar with you and your history. This may be especially important if one spouse requires more care than the other. They would still be close enough that it would be very easy for the healthier spouse to visit often.

If a person needs medical care, nursing and medical staff are available right on-site. Social workers, too, are available to help individuals adjust and assist with any other concerns.

Making this move may not feel easy, but there are teams of skilled professionals able to help each person. A senior community may set the stage for a whole new, enjoyable chapter of your life.

William Kose, MD, JD Vice President of Special Projects, Blanchard Valley Health System