Dr. Kose On Winter Mental Health

(From Dr. Bill Kose with Blanchard Valley Health System)

Amid these dreary, cold February days, we at Blanchard Valley Health System encourage community members to take care of themselves mentally as well as physically.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of major depression with a seasonal pattern. The decrease in sunlight in the winter can cause the body to produce too much of some hormones while decreasing other chemicals, leading to fatigue, irritability, and sleep disturbances.

Keep in mind that there are things that can help. Stay active, eat healthy, and maintain as regular a sleep routine as you can. Many people benefit from exposure to full-spectrum light. Make it a priority to spend time outside on those rare days when the sun is shining. Remember that this is an illness, and treatment such as counseling and medication may help.

Keep socializing with others. This can be a challenge not only because of the lack of sunlight but also for people with SAD and for all of us. When it’s cold and icy outside, people tend to stay home. This intense flu season also leads to isolation.

However, we need to remain connected to other people to function at our best. Loneliness can lead to depression and anxiety. It also can make it more likely a person will develop heart issues, diabetes, or dementia. It is important that we connect with others as much as we can.

Help others to connect, too. If you are part of a prayer circle, support group, or any other kind of network dedicated to offering people comfort and support, please make an extra effort to check in these days. If, for whatever reason, meeting up in person isn’t possible, stay in touch with loved ones however you can. Call them or reach out on social media.

Finances can cause stress around this time, given that higher heating bills and taxes will soon be due. Often, even people who tried to budget for holiday shopping found they overspent in December. If this sounds familiar, keep in mind that you’re not alone. This is a very giving community, and individuals and organizations are eager to help.

If you know someone you love is struggling financially, check in on their emotional well-being. Make sure your older neighbors can get the food they need. Bridge Bereavement Services at BVHS can offer education and support if grief or loss is a concern.

This can be a gloomy and discouraging time of year. Perhaps you set an ambitious New Year’s resolution on Jan. 1 and now feel like you’ve made no progress. Or maybe you especially love the Christmas season and, now that it’s over and there are still several weeks to spring, feel let down.

These stresses are understandable and may lead people to wonder, “Why wouldn’t I be depressed under the circumstances?” However, if this distress is affecting your ability to function, I urge you to seek treatment to help you feel better.

Your primary care provider may be a great place to start. He or she can prescribe medication or recommend lifestyle changes and refer you to counselors or psychiatrists for further treatment. A pharmacist may also be helpful if you have noticed a change shortly after starting a new medication since prescription drug interactions can affect mood.

BVHS is here to help. We have therapists who can provide counseling, psychiatrists, and other providers who can prescribe medication. Blanchard Valley Hospital also has a nine-bed psychiatric unit on the premises. Throughout Northwest Ohio, our primary care offices work closely with psychiatry and other specialties. Please call our physician referral line at 419.422.APPT to make an appointment.

Keep in mind that the days are getting longer, and spring is on the way.

William Kose, MD, JD

Vice President of Special Projects,

Blanchard Valley Health System