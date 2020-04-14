Dr. Says We Might Have To Wear Face Masks For A Year

Wearing a face mask in public may become a normal way of life for some time into the future.

Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health has been a big advocate of the use face masks in daily activity.

“These masks are actually now being viewed in the studies that are being done as yet another weapon to help us get back to normalcy,” and to prevent the coronavirus from reoccurring, she said.

The doctor said she believes we may have to continue to wear face masks for up to a year as businesses start to reopen to keep the virus at bay.