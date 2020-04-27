Dr. Urging People To Remain Vigilant As State Slowly Reopens

A warning from Dr. Bill Kose with Blanchard Valley Health System.

He says just because the state will slowly be reopening come May 1st doesn’t mean the virus is going away.

“Remember, we still have a very virulent virus out there that’s very contagious and causing a lot of problems. That has not changed.”

He says life will not quickly go back to the way it was before. In fact, he sees the coronavirus lasting through the rest of 2020 and is urging people to remain vigilant.

Hancock County was at 37 cases of the coronavirus and one death as of Monday afternoon.