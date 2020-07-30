Drive-By Parade Planned To Celebrate Findlay Woman’s Birthday

A special event is planned to help a Findlay woman celebrate a momentous birthday.

Eleanor Ronez, who lives at The Heritage senior living community, is turning 107 years old on Monday.

Family members have planned a drive-by parade for Saturday morning to help Eleanor celebrate her birthday.

We met Eleanor last year when she was still just a youngster and was turning 106. You can read that story here.

On Saturday, people are invited to join the parade that will be lining up at 10 a.m. at Findlay First Church of the Nazarene at 2501 Broad Avenue.

The parade of vehicles will then head up the street to The Heritage at 2820 Greenacre Drive where Eleanor will be outside to bask in the adulation of family, friends and strangers.

Last year we asked Eleanor what the secret to living a long and healthy life has been.

“No smoking, no drinking and no swearing,” she said.

Eleanor enjoys fishing, bowling, bingo, gardening and going on long car rides.

WFIN and The Courier both had a chance to meet Eleanor, and she was especially enamored with The Courier photographer’s camera.

We joked that The Courier would be taking on a new intern in the photo department.

Eleanor has six children and 149 total grandchildren.