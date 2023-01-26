Drive-By Shooting Suspect Arrested In Fostoria

Police in Fostoria say a Findlay man was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting.

The Fostoria Police Division says officers responded to the 400 block of West Tiffin Street on Wednesday afternoon on the report of a drive-by shooting and found numerous bullet holes in the residence along with several spent shell casings along the street.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Responding officers obtained a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

Officers located a vehicle and driver matching the description.

Police say the driver, Kcaleeb Gonzales, 25, of Findlay, was detained based off of items found during the traffic stop and the information from witnesses.

Police obtained a search warrant for his residence and say they located a gun and ammunition that was consistent with the spent shell casings at the scene.

Gonzales was charged with tampering with evidence and booked at the Seneca County Jail.

Further felony charges, including discharging a firearm into a habitation, are pending based on further investigation.