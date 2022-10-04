Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Being Offered

Hancock Public Health and the Marion Township Trustees are partnering to offer the community an opportunity to get their flu shot without even getting out of their car.

The Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic will be held on Thursday, October 6th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Marion Township House located at 16003 State Route 568, a little east of Findlay.

Regular flu shots will be available for those 6 months and older.

Also, the Flublok shot, which has three times the standard dose and is 30 percent more effective in adults 50 and older, will be available for those 18 and older.

Covid shots will also be available.

People can call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7441 for more information.