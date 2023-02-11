Driver Arrested After Findlay Pursuit

The Findlay Police Department says a driver led an officer on a short pursuit early Saturday morning.

The police department says an officer tried to pull over a Chevy Silverado for a stop sign violation at the intersection of North Cory Street and West Trenton Avenue at 1:53 Saturday morning.

Police say the truck fled from the officer northbound through a residential area, running multiple stop signs.

The truck eventually pulled into a driveway in the 700 block of Edith Avenue, according to police, and that’s where the driver, 30-year-old Michael Kelley, of Findlay, was taken into custody.

Kelley was booked at the Hancock County Jail on charges of OVI, felony fleeing and eluding and bench warrants through municipal court and the sheriff’s office.