Driver Arrested After Short Police Pursuit In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says it took a man into custody after a short pursuit down residential streets.

Police say they tried to pull over Jesus Gallegos Jr., 24, in the 700 block of West Street at around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day on Saturday.

The police department didn’t specify why they were attempting to pull him over.

Police say Gallegos led officers on a less than one mile pursuit at speeds around 70 miles per hour on South Main Street that ended when Gallegos stopped in the 800 block of Maple Avenue.

Police say Gallegos was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding and also had an active warrant through Findlay Municipal Court.

No one was injured during the pursuit.