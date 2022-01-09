Driver Arrested After Short Pursuit In Findlay

A man is facing a variety of charges after allegedly leading a Findlay police officer on a short pursuit and tossing drugs out a window.

The Findlay Police Department says an officer attempted a traffic stop on a pickup truck in the 1100 block of West Trenton Avenue at 2:48 Sunday afternoon.

Police say the truck cut off a vehicle in an attempt to elude the officer at the intersection for southbound Interstate 75.

The officer continued to pursue the vehicle which was now operating at a slow speed and said he saw a couple of baggies being thrown from a window.

The truck then came to a stop and police say the driver was detained and identified as Austin Wickman, 28.

Wickman was booked at the Hancock County Jail on charges of drug possession, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with a police officer. He was also issued a citation for driving on a suspended license.