Driver Arrested After Short Pursuit

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 5-11-2025 at approximately 0809 hrs, an officer with the Findlay Police Department observed a silver Chrysler 300 traveling N/B on Grand Avenue, and the operator clearly disobey a posted stop sign on Grand Avenue at E. Lincoln Street, and continue N/B accelerating rapidly.

The suspect turned westbound onto E. Hardin Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop and subsequent vehicle pursuit, as the suspect disobeyed the 4-way regulated stop sign at E. Hardin Street and East Street, turning southbound.

The suspect drove into the YMCA drop off lane on the west side of the building, before driving back into the intersection, westbound on E. Lincoln Street.

The suspect turned south on Beech Avenue, made a loop around the State Bank in the parking lot, back south onto Beech Avenue.

The suspect then pulled into an alley and stopped in a parking lot behind 714 Beech Avenue, where he gave up without resistance.

The pursuit lasted approximately 1 minute and was about 0.47 miles in length.

The suspect was identified as Samuel Hilkert.

He was arrested for Fleeing and Eluding (felony of the 4th degree) and Operating a Vehicle while under the Influence.

Samuel has been incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on these charges.