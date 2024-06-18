Driver Arrested On Warrant After Causing Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a driver who caused a crash was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.

The crash happened on Monday on West Trenton Avenue at Morey Avenue.

Police say Marcus Spikes, 29, of Findlay, was northbound on Morey Avenue and ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle that was eastbound on West Trenton Avenue.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

A passenger in the second vehicle who is pregnant was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say Spikes was issued a citation for running the red light and driving under suspension, and he was later arrested for an outstanding warrant.