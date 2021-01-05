Driver Charged With OVI After Findlay Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was charged with OVI after causing a crash just outside the city limits of Findlay.

The crash happened at 2:08 Monday afternoon on County Road 180 a little south of Sandusky Street, State Route 568.

The sheriff’s office says Andrew B. Smith, 31, of Findlay, was southbound on County Road 180 in a Ford Contour when he went left of center and struck a northbound Honda CR-V.

Both vehicles ended up on the east side of County Road 180 and had to be towed.

Hanco EMS and Vanlue Fire responded to the scene.

Both drivers were treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says Smith was cited for a marked lanes of travel violation and also charged with OVI.