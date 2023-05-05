Driver Cited For Going 149 Miles Per Hour On I-75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down after recently stopping a driver for going way, way over the speed limit.

The Highway Patrol says a trooper from its Lebanon Post in Warren County pulled over a driver on Interstate 75 who was going 149 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

The Highway Patrol says, since 2018, there have been more than 162,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roadways.

The Highway Patrol says the warmer it gets the more dangerous the roads become, and that’s why Memorial Day to Labor Day is considered the 100 most deadly days on Ohio roads.