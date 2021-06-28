Driver Crashes Into River In Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol or drugs were involved when a man crashed his vehicle into the Ottawa River.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received a call about suspicious person in the area of Road U and Road 17S in Sugar Creek Township on Sunday.

Arriving deputies located the subject, Joseph C. Skiba, 38, of Lima, in the roadway,

He told deputies that he had driven his vehicle into the river but wasn’t sure where.

Deputies located the vehicle in the middle of the Ottawa River, off the end of Road U, west of Road 17S.

Deputies were unable to reach the car and requested assistance from the Kalida Fire Department.

Skiba was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and/or drugs are suspected in the crash.