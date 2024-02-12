Driver Flees From Carey Police Officer

(From the Carey Police Department)

An Officer with the Carey Police Department initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on February 10th at 4:45 a.m. in the area of Vance Street and Findlay Street. The vehicle failed to stop and began to flee. Officers initiated a pursuit and the vehicle fled south to US 23 / SR 15 interchange and continued southbound on US 23. At CH 47 Deputies with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office deployed road spikes and the vehicle struck the spikes. The vehicle continued southbound to SR 199 and stopped.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jamal T. Manley, 30 years old, of Delaware, OH.

Manley was arrested and charged with Failure to Comply, Speed, and Driving Under Suspension. Manley also had two active warrants for his arrest and he was incarcerated at the Wyandot County Jail.

Assisting agencies:

Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Upper Sandusky Police and Fire Departments

Wyandot County EMS

Release completed by: Chief Ryan Doe

Carey Police Department