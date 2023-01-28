Driver Flees On Foot After Short Vehicle Pursuit

The Findlay Police Department says a driver fled from police in their vehicle and then on foot.

The police department says an officer stopped a vehicle at South West Street and West Hardin Street for not having a visible license plate at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

After an initial interaction, police say the driver fled from the traffic stop and turned westbound onto West Lincoln Street.

After a short pursuit, police say the vehicle attempted to make a turn and slid through a residential front yard in the 500 block of West Lincoln Street, nearly crashing into the residence and a parked vehicle.

Police say the driver then fled northbound on foot.