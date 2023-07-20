Driver Flees Scene On Foot After Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said a man fled the scene on foot after crashing his vehicle into the back of a truck in the western portion of the county.

It happened on US 224 near Township Road 123 at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Kavon Haddon, 27, of Elyria, was driving westbound behind a pickup truck when he failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck the back of the truck.

Haddon then fled the scene on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

A perimeter was established by responding deputies and he was located a short distance from the crash.

Haddon was transported to the Hancock County Jail and booked for failure to stop after an accident.

Assisting at the scene were the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team and Findlay Police Department K9 unit.