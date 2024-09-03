Driver Flown By Medical Helicopter From Crash On State Route 15

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on State Route 15 near mile post 18 in Jackson Township. The crash occurred on September 3, 2024, at approximately 7:30 A.M.

A 2003 Ford Focus driven by 41-year-old, Mark Beeman of Galion Ohio, was traveling westbound on State Route 15 near mile post 18 in the left lane. A 2022 Freightliner driven by 35-year-old, Faysal Wais of Columbus Ohio, was traveling eastbound on State Route 15 in the right lane of travel. The 2003 Ford Focus went off the left side of the roadway, Mr. Beeman over-corrected causing his vehicle to swerve into the right lane in the westbound lane.

Mr. Beeman over-corrected to the left and caused his vehicle to go off of the left side of the roadway into the median. The Ford Focus crossed the median and traveled into the oncoming lane of travel of the Freightliner, striking it head on. The 2003 Ford Focus came to rest in the median, and the Freightliner came to rest in the right lane.

Mr. Beeman was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries, and was transported by air-ambulance to St. Vincent Medical Center. Mr. Wais did not receive any injures from the crash. Impairment does not believe to be a factor in the crash, and Mr. Beeman was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, HANCO Fire and EMS, ODOT, BG Towing and Repair, and ED’s Towing.