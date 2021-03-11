Driver Indicted In Crash That Killed Findlay Motorcyclist

A woman has been indicted in connection with a crash last summer that killed a motorcyclist from Findlay.

The crash happened at about 5:25 p.m. on July 25th on County Road 59, east of County Road 45 in southwest Seneca County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jeremy Martinez, 35, was westbound on County Road 59 when a car going eastbound being driven by 35-year-old Tiffany Robertson, of Findlay, drove left of center and struck him head-on.

Martinez was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robertson was not injured.

Upon completion of the Highway Patrol’s investigation, the case was presented to a Seneca County Grand Jury.

Robertson was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robertson on Wednesday.

She’s being held at the Seneca County Jail awaiting arraignment.