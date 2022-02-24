Driver Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a man was injured in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on County Road 236 between Foxwood Drive and Lakeview Parkway at around 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Ben E. Walton, 40, of Findlay, was driving a pickup truck south when he suffered a medical condition and drove off the right side of the road and struck a telephone junction box.

Walton suffered a suspected head injury and was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.