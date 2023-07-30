Driver Issued OVI Citation After Hitting Bicyclist

The Findlay Police Department says a woman was cited for OVI after crashing into a bicyclist.

It happened on West Sandusky Street just east of Emma Street at 8:52 Saturday night.

Police say Charlotte Garza, of Findlay, was driving a GMC Acadia westbound on West Sandusky Street when she struck a 37-year-old woman who was legally riding a bike on the roadway.

The bicyclist was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for their injuries. Police said the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Police say Garza is facing charges of OVI and Assured Cleared Distance Ahead.

Additional felony charges will be requested, police said.