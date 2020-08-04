Driver Killed When Car Collides With Train In Putnam County

A woman was killed when her car collided with a train in Putnam County.

The crash happened a little before 5 o’clock Tuesday morning on Road N-8 near State Route 65 between Ottawa and Columbus Grove.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Victoria J. Barlage, 63, of Glandorf, was eastbound on Road N-8 when she was struck by a southbound CSX train.

Barlage was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County coroner.

The train engineer was not injured.

The highway patrol says the train’s horn was used and the crossing gates were down and flashing at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.