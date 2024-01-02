Driver Leads Deputies On Pursuit

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a driver led authorities on a pursuit after refusing to stop for a deputy.

It began at approximately 12:27 a.m. on Saturday, December 30th in the 1100 block of West Trenton Avenue in Findlay.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy tried to pull over a pickup truck for driving recklessly as it was leaving a gas station.

The driver refused to stop and led authorities on a pursuit westbound on US 224 into Putnam County at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour.

The driver eventually crashed in the area of Road M-6 and Road 7-L.

Two occupants of the vehicle were located; a 22-year-old man from Findlay and 24-year-old woman from Fremont.

The driver of the vehicle was not located after fleeing from the crash.

The total distance of the pursuit was around 22 miles.

The investigation is ongoing.