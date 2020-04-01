Driver Leads Police On Pursuit After Running Red Light

The Findlay Police Department says a driver led them on a short pursuit after running a red light.

Police say at 11:37 Tuesday night they witnessed a black SUV on County Road 99 run a red light at Speedway Drive.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle but it kept going and turned onto Interstate 75 northbound and accelerated.

The pursuit reached speeds of 90 miles per hour and went for about one mile before the driver pulled over.

Police say the man, later identified as Mark Phillips, 41, of Deshler, initially refused the officer’s order to exit the vehicle but eventually complied.

Police say an open can of beer was located in the vehicle.

They gave Phillips a field sobriety test which did not provide enough evidence of intoxication for a charge of OVI.

Phillips was issued a citation for failure to comply with the order of a police officer, disobeying a traffic control device and open container in a motor vehicle.

Police say Phillips was released to a sober friend and another friend drove Phillips’ SUV home.