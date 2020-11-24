Driver License Renewal Deadline Extended Again

The deadline to renew driver licenses and vehicle registrations in Ohio has been extended again.

People now have until July to update their information, thanks to a deadline extension signed by Governor Mike DeWine.

Anyone whose documents expired between March 2020 and April of next year qualifies.

The previous deadline was December 1st.

Get more details from the Ohio BMV here.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles location on County Road 140 in Findlay was very busy when it reopened in May after the initial shutdown because of the pandemic.