Driver Life-Flighted From Scene Of Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a woman had to be flown from the scene by a medical helicopter after crashing her vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Amanda Rife, 41, of North Baltimore, was northbound on County Road 140 at Township Road 113 in Allen Township at 2:10 Monday afternoon when her SUV went off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck the ditch and a utility pole before coming to rest upside down on the roadway.

Rife was ejected from the vehicle and sustained incapacitating injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was life-flighted to a hospital in Toledo.

The crash remains under investigation.