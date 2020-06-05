Driver Runs Red Light, Causes Injury Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a driver ran a red light, causing an injury crash.

The crash happened at North Blanchard Street and Center Street at 2:08 p.m. Friday.

Police say Madison Wittenmyer, 20, of Findlay, was going north on North Blanchard when she didn’t stop for the red light and struck a vehicle that was traveling east on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

A passenger in the vehicle that was struck, 75-year-old Bonnie Bowman, of Chagrin Falls, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say Wittenmyer was issued a citation for running the red light.