Driver Runs Red Light, Causing Injury Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 6:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and North Blanchard Street.

Police say Maria Sanchez, 21, of Findlay, was eastbound on Tiffin Avenue and ran the red light at North Blanchard Street, striking another car in the front end that was southbound on North Blanchard Street and being driven by 42-year-old Christy Colley, of Findlay.

Police say Sanchez was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries to the left side of her body and a possible broken arm, while Colley was treated on the scene for injuries to her legs, knees and chest.

Police issued Sanchez a citation for running the red light.