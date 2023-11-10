Driver Tased At End Of Findlay Pursuit

The Findlay Police Department says a driver was tased after ignoring a police officer’s commands after leading police on a pursuit.

Police say a vehicle traveling southbound on South Blanchard Street ran the stop sign at Blanchard Avenue at 6:14 Thursday night.

The officer who witnessed the traffic violation attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused and continued driving down Blanchard Street at speeds of 60 miles per hour.

The vehicle turned to go westbound on Sixth Street, running the red light and going left of center.

Speeds on Sixth Street reached 70 miles per hour until the vehicle turned to go northbound onto South Main Street, running another red light.

Police say the vehicle reached speeds of 50 miles per hour on South Main Street before turning left onto Locust Street and finally stopping at the intersection of Locust Street and Liberty Street.

Police said the driver, identified by police as Natalie Strahm, 42, exited the vehicle and began yelling at the officer and did not follow commands.

Police say she took several steps toward the officer and tried to get back in her vehicle and that’s when the officer deployed a taser on her and she was taken into custody.

There were no vehicles struck or injuries during the pursuit, which went about 1.5 miles.

Strahm was taken to the Hancock County Jail and booked on charges of failure to comply and obstructing official business.